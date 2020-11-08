Cambridge Trust Co. Has $356,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Duke Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 12.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 3.5% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 3.5% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DUK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.60.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $93.44 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The firm has a market cap of $68.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.88 and a 200-day moving average of $84.98.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

