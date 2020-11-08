Cambridge Trust Co. Has $460,000 Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 117,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $469,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Eaton by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 99,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after acquiring an additional 10,216 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in Eaton by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 12,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN opened at $109.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.08. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $111.99.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.13. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.50%.

In other news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 50,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total value of $5,099,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 150,384 shares in the company, valued at $15,336,160.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total value of $315,120.74. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,597 shares of company stock valued at $9,550,626. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.63.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.