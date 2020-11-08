Cambridge Trust Co. Has $571,000 Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,048,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,258 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 190.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,812,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,789 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,855,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,114,000 after purchasing an additional 739,231 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 185.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 565,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,089,000 after purchasing an additional 367,406 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 388.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 390,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,641,000 after purchasing an additional 310,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES opened at $92.78 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $60.69 and a 12 month high of $99.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.87 and its 200-day moving average is $85.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Bank of America raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Guggenheim cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $258,030.00. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $462,465.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,517 shares of company stock worth $1,745,559 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

