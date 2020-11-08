Cambridge Trust Co. Has $926,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 30,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $451,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 79,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $202.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.42. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

