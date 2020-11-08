Cambridge Trust Co. Lowers Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 208.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $83.30 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $60.07 and a 1 year high of $94.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.78.

