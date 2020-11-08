Cambridge Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,149 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 810.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,964,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after buying an additional 6,199,674 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,422,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,399,000 after purchasing an additional 340,279 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth $225,392,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Match Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,806,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,872,000 after purchasing an additional 39,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth $190,638,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $132.56 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.56 and a one year high of $138.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.73 and its 200 day moving average is $100.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $639.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.65 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTCH has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Match Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.42.

In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $5,831,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,985,304.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jared F. Sine sold 67,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.41, for a total transaction of $8,037,789.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,395,260.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,799 shares of company stock worth $22,181,023. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

