Cambridge Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,149 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 810.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,964,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after buying an additional 6,199,674 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,422,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,399,000 after purchasing an additional 340,279 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth $225,392,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Match Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,806,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,872,000 after purchasing an additional 39,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth $190,638,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of MTCH stock opened at $132.56 on Friday. Match Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.56 and a one year high of $138.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.73 and its 200 day moving average is $100.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.
MTCH has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Match Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.42.
In other news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $5,831,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,985,304.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jared F. Sine sold 67,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.41, for a total transaction of $8,037,789.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,395,260.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,799 shares of company stock worth $22,181,023. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.
