Cambridge Trust Co. Purchases 460 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 39,575.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kimberly Clark by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $136.18 on Friday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $160.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.83 and its 200 day moving average is $145.11. The company has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on KMB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kimberly Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.13.

In other news, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

