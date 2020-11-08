Cambridge Trust Co. Purchases 557 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSX. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,060,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,734,000 after purchasing an additional 292,791 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,813,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,992,000 after purchasing an additional 87,735 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 2.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,753,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $341,776,000 after purchasing an additional 133,081 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 19.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,216,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $303,133,000 after purchasing an additional 682,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 145.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,892,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,225 shares during the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In related news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.45 per share, with a total value of $92,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.29.

Shares of PSX opened at $46.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of -16.85, a PEG ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.43 and its 200-day moving average is $63.66. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $40.04 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.