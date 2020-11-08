Cambridge Trust Co. Purchases New Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,332 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,135,327 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,091,944,000 after purchasing an additional 320,891 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 8.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,733,809 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,078,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,394 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Cigna by 91.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,479,168 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,567 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,624,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,168,912,000 after acquiring an additional 146,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 4.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,238,744 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $795,400,000 after purchasing an additional 198,589 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CI opened at $201.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $224.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CI. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Cigna from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Cigna from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.10.

In related news, EVP John M. Murabito sold 14,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $3,080,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,839,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 41,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.46, for a total value of $8,083,639.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,271,041.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,450 shares of company stock valued at $12,907,569 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

