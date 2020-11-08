Cambridge Trust Co. Purchases New Shares in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.13.

Shares of OTIS opened at $63.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.54 billion and a PE ratio of 33.11. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $66.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.60.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

