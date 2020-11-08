Cambridge Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.0% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $331,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 10,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 62,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, SimpliFi Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 14,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period.

Shares of EFA opened at $66.21 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $45.72 and a 12-month high of $70.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

