Cambridge Trust Co. Reduces Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,068 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

CHD stock opened at $90.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.62. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.87%.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 9,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $932,188.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.13.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

