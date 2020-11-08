Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 149 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 183.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 189.7% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Joseph Hassett sold 11,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $1,329,350.88. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total transaction of $3,166,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,786,951.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,068 shares of company stock worth $10,302,579. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock opened at $133.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.26. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $133.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a PE ratio of 44.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.30.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.41.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

