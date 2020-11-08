Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 3,133 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,133 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $61.80 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $62.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.37.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

