Cambridge Trust Co. Takes Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 92.9% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 369.9% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Sysco by 84.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Sysco in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sysco from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sysco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sysco from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.44.

In related news, Director Nancy Newcomb sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $603,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,735,891.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $65,715.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,453.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYY opened at $60.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.55. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The company has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 160.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 0.41%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.55%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

