Cannabics Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Trading Up 2.9%

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) shares were up 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 137,242 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 302,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.21.

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CNBX)

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc, an early stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and licensing of cannabinoid-based treatments and therapies. The company focuses on developing and marketing therapies and biotechnological tools for the relief from various ailments that respond to active ingredients sourced from the cannabis plant.

