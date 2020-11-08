Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CD.V) (CVE:CD) Trading 1.8% Higher

Shares of Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CD.V) (CVE:CD) traded up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.15 and last traded at C$1.13. 16,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 66,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.09 million and a P/E ratio of -2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 18.64 and a current ratio of 18.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.97.

About Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CD.V) (CVE:CD)

Cantex Mine Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, Yemen, and the United States. The company explores for gold, nickel, copper, cobalt, platinum, palladium, and rhodium deposits. Its primary project is located in the Yukon with 1,075 claim blocks covering approximately 21,500 hectares.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CD.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantex Mine Development Corp. (CD.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.