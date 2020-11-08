Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.22% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Capri from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Capri from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Capri from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Capri from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Capri from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

Get Capri alerts:

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $24.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.94. Capri has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $39.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -9.21, a PEG ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average is $17.33.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.83. Capri had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Capri will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 2,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $46,871.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,556.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 8.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,551,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,025,000 after buying an additional 599,157 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,923,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,709,000 after buying an additional 46,704 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri during the second quarter worth about $88,713,000. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 0.7% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,191,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,451,000 after buying an additional 38,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 23.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,242,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,120,000 after buying an additional 418,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.