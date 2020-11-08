Capri (NYSE:CPRI) PT Raised to $27.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $15.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CPRI. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Capri in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Capri from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Capri from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Capri from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Capri has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.63.

NYSE:CPRI opened at $24.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.33. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21, a PEG ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.94. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.90.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.88 million. Capri had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Capri will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 2,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $46,871.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 614 shares in the company, valued at $12,556.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank increased its position in Capri by 73.8% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 24,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 10,205 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Capri by 18.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 159,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 25,123 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Capri in the third quarter worth $12,058,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Capri by 2.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 324,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Capri by 11.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 889,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,005,000 after buying an additional 90,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

