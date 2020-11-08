Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) PT Raised to $65.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Guggenheim raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $52.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $39.05 and a 12 month high of $60.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 130.94% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after acquiring an additional 52,482 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Cardinal Health by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

