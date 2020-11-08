Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) PT Raised to $70.00 at Robert W. Baird

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays upgraded Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $52.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.96. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $39.05 and a twelve month high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.14 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 130.94% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares during the period. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.3% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

