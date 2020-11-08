Catenae Innovation Plc (CTEA.L) (LON:CTEA) Shares Down 12.2%

Catenae Innovation Plc (CTEA.L) (LON:CTEA)’s stock price dropped 12.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.35 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.43 ($0.04). Approximately 7,459,122 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 7,153,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.90 ($0.05).

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 million and a P/E ratio of -0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3.31.

About Catenae Innovation Plc (CTEA.L) (LON:CTEA)

Catenae Innovation Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multimedia and technology solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. It exploits intellectual property and holds licenses; and financial technology and media publishing solutions. The company offers OnSite DLT, a mobile management, inspection, and reporting solution; OnSide, a centralized management tool for sporting organizations that deals with all the key elements of coaching from scheduling of staff and timesheet processing; OnGuard for man-guarding organizations to provide real-time management of remote workforce with operative auditing via geo-tagging and time-stamping, integrated scheduling, timesheet management, and incident reporting; and Sequestrum, an application which simplifies access to the blockchain.

