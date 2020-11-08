Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Caterpillar by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,207,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Caterpillar by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 25,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Caterpillar by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 117,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,594,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total value of $1,857,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,840,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,260 shares of company stock valued at $4,075,496. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAT opened at $161.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.19. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $171.26.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Caterpillar from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.11.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

