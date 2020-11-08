CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) PT Raised to $24.00 at Credit Suisse Group

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.99% from the stock’s current price.
CNP has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.44.
Shares of CNP opened at $22.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of -11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.17. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $29.10.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $141,685,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at $62,909,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 6,815.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,012,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,178,000 after buying an additional 2,969,057 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at $23,273,000. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 33.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,446,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,016,000 after buying an additional 1,126,500 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CenterPoint Energy
CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.
