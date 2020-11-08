CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) PT Raised to $24.00 at Credit Suisse Group

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.99% from the stock’s current price.

CNP has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.44.

Shares of CNP opened at $22.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of -11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.17. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $29.10.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a positive return on equity of 15.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $141,685,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at $62,909,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 6,815.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,012,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,178,000 after buying an additional 2,969,057 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at $23,273,000. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 33.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,446,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,016,000 after buying an additional 1,126,500 shares in the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

