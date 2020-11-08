Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ceragon Networks Ltd. is a leading provider of high-capacity wireless backhaul solutions for cellular and fixed wireless operators, enterprises and government organizations. Ceragon’s modular FibeAir product family is recognized as the gold standard for backhaul transmission and is also one of the top solutions chosen by cellular operators for SONET/SDH rings. A scalable, future-proof solution for wireless transport of broadband services, FibeAir operates across multiple frequencies for IP and SONET/SDH protocols, supporting the emerging needs of next-generation networks that are evolving to all-IP based services, including triple-play. It leads the market in IP backhaul, offering a unique, native IP solution that provides the efficient, robust connectivity required for WiFi, WiMAX and converged networks. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Ceragon Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.25 price target on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Thursday, September 10th.

Shares of Ceragon Networks stock opened at $2.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.07 million, a PE ratio of -11.68 and a beta of 2.09. Ceragon Networks has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $2.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.33.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Ceragon Networks will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 3,581.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,061 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. 9.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

