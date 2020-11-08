CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Price Target Cut to $37.00

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CF Industries from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on CF Industries from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut CF Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.73.

CF opened at $27.33 on Friday. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.67 and a 200-day moving average of $30.12.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CF Industries will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in CF Industries by 150.3% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 38,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 23,182 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CF Industries by 2.0% in the third quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the third quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Industries in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

