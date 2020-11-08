Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) PT Raised to $84.00

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CHH. Barclays boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $93.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.47 and its 200-day moving average is $85.75. Choice Hotels International has a 1 year low of $46.25 and a 1 year high of $109.26.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $210.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.73 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 18.07% and a negative return on equity of 426.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Pepper sold 25,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $2,458,212.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,104,341.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $74,924.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,836,889.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,575 shares of company stock valued at $5,656,137 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 77.8% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 58.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

