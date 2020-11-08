CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 123,649 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,143,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,649 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $28,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Farfetch in the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Farfetch by 4.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,919,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,268,000 after buying an additional 1,677,559 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 11.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Farfetch by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Farfetch during the second quarter valued at $173,000. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on FTCH. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Farfetch from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.15.

Farfetch stock opened at $42.48 on Friday. Farfetch Ltd has a 12-month low of $5.99 and a 12-month high of $43.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.93). Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 59.19% and a negative net margin of 54.36%. The firm had revenue of $364.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.06 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.