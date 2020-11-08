CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 27,094 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 12.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,323 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,094 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Autodesk worth $58,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Autodesk by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,849,149 shares of the software company’s stock worth $920,678,000 after purchasing an additional 30,078 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 27.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,802,573 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $909,538,000 after purchasing an additional 826,536 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 9.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,797,656 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $429,980,000 after purchasing an additional 160,256 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,596,250 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $249,176,000 after purchasing an additional 22,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,765 shares of the software company’s stock worth $310,651,000 after buying an additional 11,647 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.41.

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total transaction of $2,023,091.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total transaction of $546,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,342 shares of company stock worth $2,714,897 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADSK opened at $259.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.93. The company has a market capitalization of $56.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $268.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $913.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.76 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 457.10%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

