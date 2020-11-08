CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 463,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,189 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.38% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $85,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $318,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.4% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 133.5% in the third quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,078,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $196.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $189.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.57. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $120.20 and a twelve month high of $199.87.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.