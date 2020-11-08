CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $36.70 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 264,064 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 12,665 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $36,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 20.4% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 7.5% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 10,117 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in Walmart by 3.3% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,031 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 14,176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $145.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $140.87 and a 200-day moving average of $131.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $151.33. The firm has a market cap of $413.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 31st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.46.

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 926,690 shares of company stock valued at $127,866,887. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

