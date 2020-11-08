CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 195,222 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.05% of Accenture worth $79,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth $218,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 13.6% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in Accenture by 5.3% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 15,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 51.5% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 9,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 49,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,648,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total transaction of $100,030.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,116,955.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,670 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total value of $382,830.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,610,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,485 shares of company stock valued at $10,350,464. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Wedbush increased their target price on Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Accenture from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Accenture from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Accenture from $216.00 to $209.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.58.

NYSE ACN opened at $236.29 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $247.82. The stock has a market cap of $155.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $225.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

