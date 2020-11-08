CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 56,574 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 765,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,574 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $37,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 112.5% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 26.5% in the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 22.2% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,534 shares of company stock valued at $14,234,514 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KO stock opened at $49.45 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $211.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.28.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

