CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 901,280 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,359,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 901,280 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $57,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in TC Energy by 111.7% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in TC Energy by 94.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in TC Energy during the third quarter worth about $88,000. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TC Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRP shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

Shares of TRP opened at $38.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.64. The company has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.53. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $32.37 and a 1-year high of $57.92.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. TC Energy had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.608 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.88%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Article: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP).

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.