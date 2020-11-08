CIBT Education Group (OTCMKTS:MBAIF) Shares Down 3.4%

CIBT Education Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MBAIF)’s share price was down 3.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. Approximately 4,020 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 1,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

About CIBT Education Group (OTCMKTS:MBAIF)

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company. The company engages in education, media communications, and real estate development businesses. It offers accredited programs, which include general English, college pathway, business English, medical English, English teacher training, summer camp, automotive technical training, English teacher preparation, accounting, and IELTS test preparation programs, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training.

