Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Reduced by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP decreased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.6% in the third quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,903 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.4% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 177,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.0% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,339 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.8% in the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 127,517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 32,341 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $37.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,453,272.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $1,890,450.00. Insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,248 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wolfe Research cut Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.05.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

