Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $457.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its target price upped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $441.00 to $457.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Paycom Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $365.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $316.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $345.50.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

NYSE:PAYC opened at $388.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $163.42 and a 52 week high of $399.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $343.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.31.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $196.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.38 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paycom Software will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.03, for a total value of $15,251,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $14,008,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 419,000 shares of company stock valued at $141,233,590. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,993,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,554,445,000 after purchasing an additional 130,693 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 17,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.