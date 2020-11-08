Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $457.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its target price upped by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $441.00 to $457.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Paycom Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $365.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $316.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $345.50.
NYSE:PAYC opened at $388.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.56. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $163.42 and a 52 week high of $399.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $343.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.31.
In other Paycom Software news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.03, for a total value of $15,251,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $14,008,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 419,000 shares of company stock valued at $141,233,590. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,993,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,554,445,000 after purchasing an additional 130,693 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 17,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Paycom Software Company Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.
Featured Story: Correction
Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.