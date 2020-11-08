Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Raises Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $230.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on W. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair raised shares of Wayfair from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Wayfair from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wayfair presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $270.38.

Get Wayfair alerts:

NYSE:W opened at $301.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $287.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.67. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $349.08.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 3,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.42, for a total transaction of $921,941.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,800.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.57, for a total transaction of $5,171,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 532,256 shares of company stock worth $158,764,230 over the last quarter. Insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 14.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 13.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 2.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.