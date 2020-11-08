Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $38.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Clearwater Paper,a standalone company,produces pulp and paperboard at six facilities across the country namely Lewiston, Idaho; Las Vegas, Nev.; Elwood, Ill.; and near McGehee, Ark. The company manufactures quality paperboard, consumer tissue, and wood products.It has direct access to the public capital markets .The company is a premier supplier of private label tissue to major retail grocery chains, and also produces bleached paperboard used by quality-conscious printers and packaging converters. “

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Clearwater Paper from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.33.

NYSE:CLW opened at $33.70 on Thursday. Clearwater Paper has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $42.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.13. The firm has a market cap of $558.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 385.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearwater Paper (CLW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.