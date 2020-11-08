Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) PT Raised to $70.00

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.58% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BTIG Research raised shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.88.

NYSE NET opened at $64.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a current ratio of 9.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.28. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $15.05 and a 52-week high of $71.77. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of -165.30 and a beta of -0.60.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $114.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $372,476.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 7,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,495.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $596,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,635,430 shares of company stock valued at $107,039,694. Corporate insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venrock Management V LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter worth $1,128,765,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 13.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,729,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012,041 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cloudflare by 169.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,213,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,210,000 after buying an additional 5,795,087 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cloudflare by 29.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,202,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,672,000 after buying an additional 1,424,603 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 38.9% during the second quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 5,100,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,365,000 after buying an additional 1,429,447 shares during the period. 47.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

