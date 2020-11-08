Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on COHR. Longbow Research raised Coherent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Coherent in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Vertical Research raised Coherent from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised Coherent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Coherent from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $166.50.

NASDAQ COHR opened at $135.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 4.40. Coherent has a fifty-two week low of $78.21 and a fifty-two week high of $178.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COHR. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Coherent by 4.6% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Coherent by 1.1% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Coherent by 19.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Coherent by 1.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Coherent by 3.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,016 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

