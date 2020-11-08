Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on COHR. Longbow Research raised Coherent from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Coherent in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Vertical Research raised Coherent from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised Coherent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Coherent from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $166.50.
NASDAQ COHR opened at $135.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 4.40. Coherent has a fifty-two week low of $78.21 and a fifty-two week high of $178.08.
About Coherent
Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.
