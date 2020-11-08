Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbus McKinnon, is a broad-line designer, manufacturer and supplier of sophisticated material handling products and integrated material handling solutions that are widely distributed to industrial and consumer markets worldwide. The Company’s material handling products are sold, omestically and internationally, principally to third party distributors and, to a lesser extent, directly to manufacturers and other end-users. The Company’s integrated material handling solutions businesses deal directly with end-users. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMCO. Sidoti lifted their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Columbus McKinnon from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Columbus McKinnon presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO opened at $34.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $819.05 million, a PE ratio of 46.95, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.26 and a 200 day moving average of $32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.63. Columbus McKinnon has a one year low of $19.20 and a one year high of $42.33.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 4.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 1.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 247,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 61.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 2.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

