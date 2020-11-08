Community Bank N.A. Grows Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 125.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 44.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 48.1% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 115.2% during the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $16.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.73. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $29.22. The stock has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $170,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,958,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,350,819.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $345,300 over the last ninety days. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.36.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

