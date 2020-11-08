Community Bank N.A. Purchases 817 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Community Bank N.A. increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 173,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.0% of Community Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,272,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,798,233 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 74.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,066,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $361,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,534,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,980,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464,207 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8,940.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,426,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,045,000 after buying an additional 3,388,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 64.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,606,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $36.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.58. The stock has a market cap of $202.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.54.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

