Community Bank N.A. Sells 2,417 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Community Bank N.A. lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 286,908 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 1.2% of Community Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 91,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers raised its holdings in AT&T by 14.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 63,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 13.2% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 71.1% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares during the period. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 2.4% during the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on T. Barclays began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.12.

T opened at $27.44 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.48. The firm has a market cap of $195.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

