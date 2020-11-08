Community Bank N.A. Sells 298 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Community Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $959,885,000 after buying an additional 115,213 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $431,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 151.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,067 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total value of $419,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,562,912.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $605,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,549,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,804 shares of company stock valued at $4,089,387 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $385.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $170.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $362.31 and its 200 day moving average is $330.29. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $271.28 and a 52 week high of $386.80.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.