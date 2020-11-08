Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Comstock Resources, Inc. is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, development, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. The company’s oil and natural gas reserve base is entirely concentrated in the Gulf of Mexico, Southeast Texas and East Texas/North Louisiana regions. “

CRK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. US Capital Advisors upgraded Comstock Resources from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Comstock Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.60 price target on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Comstock Resources from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.57.

Comstock Resources stock opened at $4.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.49. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 9.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stuart D. Porter sold 9,842,500 shares of Comstock Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $55,118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leap Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 355.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 17.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

