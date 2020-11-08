Concrete Leveling Systems (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Shares Up 9.9%

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV)’s share price shot up 9.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.89 and last traded at $1.89. 2,308 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 2,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.30.

Concrete Leveling Systems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLEV)

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc manufactures and sells specialized equipment for end users in the concrete leveling industry. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Canton, Ohio.

