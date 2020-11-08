Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,793 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,606 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $385.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $170.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $362.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $386.80.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 31.64%.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,428. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,773.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,804 shares of company stock valued at $4,089,387. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on COST shares. MKM Partners raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.00.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

