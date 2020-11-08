Cream (CRM) Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 33.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. During the last seven days, Cream has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. Cream has a total market cap of $46,768.25 and approximately $4.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cream coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Cryptohub, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cream alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15,225.57 or 0.99868628 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00031613 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.12 or 0.00446842 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.56 or 0.00639896 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003594 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00109373 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology

Buying and Selling Cream

Cream can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, YoBit, BiteBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.